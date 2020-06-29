All apartments in Draper
Find more places like Draper Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Draper, UT
/
Draper Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

Draper Village

12092 South Draper Crest Lane · (570) 701-8670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Draper
See all
River View
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT 84020
River View

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-207 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit 7-203 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit 6-203 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 879 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-101 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 9-205 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 6-305 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11-302 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,689

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Unit 7-206 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Unit 4-12 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,199

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1585 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Draper Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
google fiber
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
smoke-free community
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best. All of our homes include private patios, full size washer and dryers, sleek black appliances, granite countertops, built-in microwaves, central air conditioning and generous floor plans. Large walk-in closets and relaxing garden tubs are featured in each master suite. In addition to our well-appointed apartment homes, Draper Village offers the best in community amenities. You'll enjoy a 24hr fitness center featuring personal TVs on all cardio equipment and a comfortable clubhouse equipped with Wi-Fi so you can stream music for your workout or surf the internet from your mobile device. You might choose to take a refreshing dip in our seasonal swimming pool, relax on the sun deck, or have a soothing soak in our year round hot tub. We also have a BBQ area and outdoor sound system to make your outside activities even better. With so many amenities to choose from, you will love spending your time here at Draper Village. Our Draper City location is unbeatable. You'll enjoy convenient access to activities like Loveland Living Aquarium, Cowabunga Bay, Boondock's Fun Center, the Draper Cycle Park and Amphitheater, plus many recreational parks, trails and museums. We're just minutes from Alta, Snowbird, Brighton, Solitude and Park City all of which makes Draper Village your perfect home base. Please contact a member of our staff today to schedule a private tour of the community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $299 Lease Initiation Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Pitbull, Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepard, Doberman, Chow-Chow, Akita, Presa Canario. Non refundable pet deposit. See your community office for more details.
Parking Details: Covered parking for 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom 1 bath. 1 Car garages for 2 and 3 bedrooms. 2 Car garages on 3 bedroom townhomes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Draper Village have any available units?
Draper Village has 24 units available starting at $1,129 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Draper Village have?
Some of Draper Village's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Draper Village currently offering any rent specials?
Draper Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Draper Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Draper Village is pet friendly.
Does Draper Village offer parking?
Yes, Draper Village offers parking.
Does Draper Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Draper Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Draper Village have a pool?
Yes, Draper Village has a pool.
Does Draper Village have accessible units?
Yes, Draper Village has accessible units.
Does Draper Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Draper Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Draper Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Draper Village has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Draper Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South
Draper, UT 84020
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy
Draper, UT 84020
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way
Draper, UT 84020
Diamond Ridge Townhomes
12137 S Opal Meadows Pl
Draper, UT 84020
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd
Draper, UT 84020
ICO Vista Station
13152 S Vista Station Blvd
Draper, UT 84020
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr
Draper, UT 84020

Similar Pages

Draper 1 BedroomsDraper 2 Bedrooms
Draper Apartments with ParkingDraper Dog Friendly Apartments
Draper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

River ViewDraper Historic District
Mountain Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity