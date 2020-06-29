Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse coffee bar e-payments google fiber hot tub key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground pool table smoke-free community

Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best. All of our homes include private patios, full size washer and dryers, sleek black appliances, granite countertops, built-in microwaves, central air conditioning and generous floor plans. Large walk-in closets and relaxing garden tubs are featured in each master suite. In addition to our well-appointed apartment homes, Draper Village offers the best in community amenities. You'll enjoy a 24hr fitness center featuring personal TVs on all cardio equipment and a comfortable clubhouse equipped with Wi-Fi so you can stream music for your workout or surf the internet from your mobile device. You might choose to take a refreshing dip in our seasonal swimming pool, relax on the sun deck, or have a soothing soak in our year round hot tub. We also have a BBQ area and outdoor sound system to make your outside activities even better. With so many amenities to choose from, you will love spending your time here at Draper Village. Our Draper City location is unbeatable. You'll enjoy convenient access to activities like Loveland Living Aquarium, Cowabunga Bay, Boondock's Fun Center, the Draper Cycle Park and Amphitheater, plus many recreational parks, trails and museums. We're just minutes from Alta, Snowbird, Brighton, Solitude and Park City all of which makes Draper Village your perfect home base. Please contact a member of our staff today to schedule a private tour of the community!