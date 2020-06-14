Apartment List
/
UT
/
draper
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Draper, UT with garage

Draper apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
River View
6 Units Available
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
Draper Historic District
17 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Mountain Point
83 Units Available
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,365
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
River View
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Draper Historic District
3 Units Available
Diamond Ridge Townhomes
12137 S Opal Meadows Pl, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1427 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
River View
24 Units Available
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1549 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
14910 S Treseder St
14910 South Treseder Street, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14910 S Treseder St in Draper. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Mountain
1 Unit Available
14135 S. Senior Band Rd. (915 E.)
14135 Senior Band Road, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
South Mountain Beauty!! - Beautiful South Mountain 3bd/2.5ba town home with stunning views of the mountains and valley. Secluded spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, garden tub and huge walk in closet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
South Mountain
1 Unit Available
448 E Braidhill Dr.
448 East Braidhill Drive, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1160 sqft
This charming town home with stunning views of the mountains and valley can be your new home! Living room has an open layout and kitchen is complete with oven/range, refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, trash compactor, kitchen island and walk-in

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
15057 Randolph Cir
15057 Randolph Circle, Draper, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2700 sqft
15057 Randolph Cir Available 07/01/20 Immaculate Home located on Quiet Cul De Sac - 15057 Randolph Circle 4 Bedroom 3 Bathrooms 2 Car Garage 2700 Square Feet Laundry Hook Ups Stainless Steel Appliances - double oven, dishwasher, fridge Walk in

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
14291 S Side Hill Lane
14291 Side Hill Lane, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2308 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Draper townhouse is a must see!! It comes with all stainless steel appliances. A fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Recently updated carpets and laminate flooring installed.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
14772 S invergarry Court
14772 Invergarry Court, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1484 sqft
Suncrest Townhome - Property Id: 235104 Beautiful property conveniently located in walking distance to The Ridge restaurant, clubhouse and pool, small park for kids, snow cone shack in the summer, biking/hiking trails, and so much more.
Results within 1 mile of Draper
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
22 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,285
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
9 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bluffdale
9 Units Available
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1633 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,970
1899 sqft
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Sterling Village
1 Unit Available
10948 Birch Creek Road
10948 Birch Creek Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1839 sqft
You will be delighted as you enter the townhome. It is spacious 3 bedrooms luxury townhome. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, private deck, and adjoining master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3347 N. 100 W.
3347 North 100 West, Lehi, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1906 sqft
Pet friendly! 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome - View our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UgLh9vNFsBC Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in a great Lehi location.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bluffdale
1 Unit Available
670 Gallant Dr
670 West Gallant Drive, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1700 sqft
670 Gallant Dr Available 07/01/20 Luxury 3 bedroom home! - This attractive 3 bedroom townhome offers a luxury master with a walk-in closet, designer kitchen, unfinished basement and a 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
The Bluff
1 Unit Available
11974 South Hidden Valley Drive
11974 Hidden Valley Drive, Sandy, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3296 sqft
Beautiful home in Sandy. Conveniently located near shopping centers and restaurants. This home is 5 bedrooms/3 bathrooms and is 3,296 square feet. You'll enjoy a very spacious 2-car garage, mother in law basement and sun room. Pets are not allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Crescent
1 Unit Available
11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104
11075 Grape Arbor Place, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Located in a Senior Community, this Beautiful Condo has 2 bedroom & 2 Baths with open floor plan. Landlord Pays HOA- Not Tenant. Secured bldg and Garage, with Elevators to each floor for a true No step entry.
Results within 5 miles of Draper
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Crescent White Willow
23 Units Available
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
$900
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sandy Woods
48 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Country Crossing
13 Units Available
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$965
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Edgemont
33 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,012
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
City Guide for Draper, UT

"Utah! With its mountains and valleys. Utah! With its canyons and streams. You can go anywhere. But there's none that compare. This is the place!" -Utah State Song Lyrics

If mountains and streams call your name, you'll feel right at home along with many other folks who have found solace in the Beehive State, landing in the town of Draper. Draper is a sizable city that has seen its population grow sixfold in just a couple of decades. This is probably because it acts as a commuter town for two metropolitan areas: it's smack-dab in between Salt Lake City and Provo-Orem. This means that as these cities have grown over the past 20 years, more and more people have been happily sprawling out into Draper. Some have been happier about the influx of newcomers than others, but they're all pretty stoked on their new Draper digs. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Draper, UT

Draper apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Draper 1 BedroomsDraper 2 BedroomsDraper 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDraper 3 BedroomsDraper Accessible ApartmentsDraper Apartments with Balcony
Draper Apartments with GarageDraper Apartments with GymDraper Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDraper Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDraper Apartments with ParkingDraper Apartments with Pool
Draper Apartments with Washer-DryerDraper Cheap PlacesDraper Dog Friendly ApartmentsDraper Furnished ApartmentsDraper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

River ViewDraper Historic District
Mountain Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College