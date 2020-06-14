109 Apartments for rent in Draper, UT with garage
"Utah! With its mountains and valleys. Utah! With its canyons and streams. You can go anywhere. But there's none that compare. This is the place!" -Utah State Song Lyrics
If mountains and streams call your name, you'll feel right at home along with many other folks who have found solace in the Beehive State, landing in the town of Draper. Draper is a sizable city that has seen its population grow sixfold in just a couple of decades. This is probably because it acts as a commuter town for two metropolitan areas: it's smack-dab in between Salt Lake City and Provo-Orem. This means that as these cities have grown over the past 20 years, more and more people have been happily sprawling out into Draper. Some have been happier about the influx of newcomers than others, but they're all pretty stoked on their new Draper digs. See more
Draper apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.