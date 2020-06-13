Apartment List
164 Apartments for rent in Draper, UT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Draper Historic District
17 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
River View
6 Units Available
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
River View
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
Mountain Point
83 Units Available
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,365
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
River View
24 Units Available
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1549 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Draper Historic District
3 Units Available
Diamond Ridge Townhomes
12137 S Opal Meadows Pl, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1427 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River View
1 Unit Available
513 W Sunland Drive
513 West Sunland Drive, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2202 sqft
513 W Sunland Drive Available 07/01/20 3 BD 3.5 BA 2 GAR - Draper Townhouse - Ideal Location - Close to Frontrunner - This 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath newer townhome could not be more centrally located in the south end of Salt Lake County.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
83 E. Steep Mountain Dr.
83 Steep Mountain Drive, Draper, UT
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2405 sqft
83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. Available 06/30/20 Spectacular Draper 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home - Spectacular backyard view overlooking the valley. This 4 bedrroom 3.5 bath home is locate in Draper.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
14910 S Treseder St
14910 South Treseder Street, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14910 S Treseder St in Draper. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1928 Eagle Crest Drive
1928 Eagle Crest Drive, Draper, UT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4959 sqft
Luxury Rental with Amazing Views!!! - This luxury home is located in the Suncrest subdivision in Draper, UT.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
14291 S Side Hill Lane
14291 Side Hill Lane, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2308 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Draper townhouse is a must see!! It comes with all stainless steel appliances. A fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Recently updated carpets and laminate flooring installed.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
14772 S invergarry Court
14772 Invergarry Court, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1484 sqft
Suncrest Townhome - Property Id: 235104 Beautiful property conveniently located in walking distance to The Ridge restaurant, clubhouse and pool, small park for kids, snow cone shack in the summer, biking/hiking trails, and so much more.
Results within 1 mile of Draper
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bluffdale
9 Units Available
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1633 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,970
1899 sqft
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
9 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
22 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,285
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
Studio
$1,015
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1063 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Sterling Village
1 Unit Available
10948 Birch Creek Road
10948 Birch Creek Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1839 sqft
You will be delighted as you enter the townhome. It is spacious 3 bedrooms luxury townhome. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, private deck, and adjoining master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Alta High
1 Unit Available
10675 700 East
10675 700 East, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
730 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1345465?source=marketing 2bd/1ba unit located in Sandy on the south side of Dimple Dell Canyon.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Bluffdale
1 Unit Available
14063 S Bridgeview Ct
14063 South Bridgeview Court, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1250 sqft
*Move In Special, Half Off First Months Rent OAC!!* Great 3 Bedroom Condo in Bluffdale! This spacious top floor unit comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Crescent
1 Unit Available
11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104
11075 Grape Arbor Place, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Located in a Senior Community, this Beautiful Condo has 2 bedroom & 2 Baths with open floor plan. Landlord Pays HOA- Not Tenant. Secured bldg and Garage, with Elevators to each floor for a true No step entry.
Results within 5 miles of Draper
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
River Oaks
55 Units Available
Willow Cove
9300 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1300 sqft
Near Jordan Ridge Park and the Mountain View Golf Course with access to Bangerter Highway. Property features on-site laundry and clubhouse. Cable-ready apartment units feature extra storage and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
46 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Country Crossing
13 Units Available
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$965
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Icon 9700
9678 Kalina Way, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,080
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1352 sqft
Just minutes from area parks, ski resorts, and high-tech employers. On-site clubhouse, infinity edge pool, and outdoor kitchen. Apartments offer CORT Furniture rentals, wood-style plank flooring, and quartz countertops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Draper, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Draper renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

