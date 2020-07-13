134 Apartments for rent in Draper, UT with parking
"Utah! With its mountains and valleys. Utah! With its canyons and streams. You can go anywhere. But there's none that compare. This is the place!" -Utah State Song Lyrics
If mountains and streams call your name, you'll feel right at home along with many other folks who have found solace in the Beehive State, landing in the town of Draper. Draper is a sizable city that has seen its population grow sixfold in just a couple of decades. This is probably because it acts as a commuter town for two metropolitan areas: it's smack-dab in between Salt Lake City and Provo-Orem. This means that as these cities have grown over the past 20 years, more and more people have been happily sprawling out into Draper. Some have been happier about the influx of newcomers than others, but they're all pretty stoked on their new Draper digs. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Draper apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.