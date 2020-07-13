134 Apartments for rent in Draper, UT with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Draper apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
66 Units Available
Mountain Point
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
32 Units Available
River View
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
12 Units Available
Draper Historic District
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
River View
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Draper Historic District
Diamond Ridge Townhomes
12137 S Opal Meadows Pl, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1427 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
River View
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1549 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Mountain Point
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1147 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Draper Historic District
13453 S Silver Rock Ln
13453 S Silver Rock Ln, Draper, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1996 sqft
Gorgous Luxury Townhome in Draper! - TO VIEW ALL PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Mountain
14667 S Culross Ln
14667 South Culross Lane, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1571 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Town Home in Draper! Enjoy great views of the valley and mountains in a secluded neighborhood. Spacious bedrooms, 1 car garage, hardwood floors and island in the kitchen. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Mountain
985 E Senior Band Rd
985 Senior Band Road, Draper, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2264 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom townhouse in Draper with high ceilings. Fantastic views with decorative fireplace. Just a short drive to shopping and the freeway. Enjoy unobstructed views of the valley from the kitchen table.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mountain Point
14885 South Treseder Street
14885 South Treseder Street, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1198 sqft
*No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This stunning townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 at the point of the mountatin. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Mountain
14137 Senior Band Road
14137 Senior Band Road, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1520 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This astonishing townhome features an multi-level floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from South Mountain Park & Golf Course.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
South Mountain
14135 S SENIOR BAND RD
14135 Senior Band Road, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1450 sqft
MILLER & COMPANY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT Beautiful South Mountain 3bd/2.5ba town home with stunning views of the mountains and valley. Secluded spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, garden tub and huge walk in closet.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Draper Historic District
12233 S 900 E
12233 S 900 E, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2133 sqft
Brand new luxury live/work townhome + office or Retail space! 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhome, 2 car garage. Awesome Draper east side location.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr
15443 South Falcon Ridge Drive, Draper, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3256 sqft
15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 5 Bd 4 Bath High End Home with Views - You walk into a Grand Front Entry, Formal Living Room, Open Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counters & Slate Floors.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Mountain Point
15057 Randolph Cir
15057 Randolph Circle, Draper, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2700 sqft
15057 Randolph Cir Available 07/01/20 Immaculate Home located on Quiet Cul De Sac - 15057 Randolph Circle 4 Bedroom 3 Bathrooms 2 Car Garage 2700 Square Feet Laundry Hook Ups Stainless Steel Appliances - double oven, dishwasher, fridge Walk in

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
14772 S invergarry Court
14772 Invergarry Court, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1484 sqft
Suncrest Townhome - Property Id: 235104 Beautiful property conveniently located in walking distance to The Ridge restaurant, clubhouse and pool, small park for kids, snow cone shack in the summer, biking/hiking trails, and so much more.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
River View
11827 S Inauguration Rd
11827 Inauguration Road, Draper, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,880
2244 sqft
House- 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 2244 Sq. Ft.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
River View
462 W. Amber Glow Lane
462 Amber Glow Lane, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1966 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous town home in Draper for rent. Sunflower crossing subdivision. Beautiful view and stunning finish inside. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, engineered hardwood floors and tile. Front of the house overlooks a park.
Results within 1 mile of Draper
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
21 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Bluffdale
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1633 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Alta High
10675 700 East
10675 700 East, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$925
730 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1345465?source=marketing 2bd/1ba unit located in Sandy on the south side of Dimple Dell Canyon.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bluffdale
576 W Life Drive
576 West Life Drive, Bluffdale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2259 sqft
Model Home 4 Bd 3.5 Ba Condo - Like New 4 Bd 3.5 Ba Condo. Was the Model Home with Lots of Upgrades. Multilevel Fully Finished Condo. Main Floor: Living Area. Large Walk-in Closet. Entrance to 2 Car Garage.
City Guide for Draper, UT

"Utah! With its mountains and valleys. Utah! With its canyons and streams. You can go anywhere. But there's none that compare. This is the place!" -Utah State Song Lyrics

If mountains and streams call your name, you'll feel right at home along with many other folks who have found solace in the Beehive State, landing in the town of Draper. Draper is a sizable city that has seen its population grow sixfold in just a couple of decades. This is probably because it acts as a commuter town for two metropolitan areas: it's smack-dab in between Salt Lake City and Provo-Orem. This means that as these cities have grown over the past 20 years, more and more people have been happily sprawling out into Draper. Some have been happier about the influx of newcomers than others, but they're all pretty stoked on their new Draper digs. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Draper, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Draper apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

