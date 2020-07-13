/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
200 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Draper, UT
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
9 Units Available
River View
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
12 Units Available
Draper Historic District
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
66 Units Available
Mountain Point
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
32 Units Available
River View
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Draper Historic District
Diamond Ridge Townhomes
12137 S Opal Meadows Pl, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1427 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
23 Units Available
River View
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1549 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Mountain Point
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1147 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Mountain
14667 S Culross Ln
14667 South Culross Lane, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1571 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Town Home in Draper! Enjoy great views of the valley and mountains in a secluded neighborhood. Spacious bedrooms, 1 car garage, hardwood floors and island in the kitchen. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mountain Point
14885 South Treseder Street
14885 South Treseder Street, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1198 sqft
*No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This stunning townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 at the point of the mountatin. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Mountain
14137 Senior Band Road
14137 Senior Band Road, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1520 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This astonishing townhome features an multi-level floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from South Mountain Park & Golf Course.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr
15443 South Falcon Ridge Drive, Draper, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3256 sqft
15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 5 Bd 4 Bath High End Home with Views - You walk into a Grand Front Entry, Formal Living Room, Open Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counters & Slate Floors.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1928 Eagle Crest Drive
1928 Eagle Crest Drive, Draper, UT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4959 sqft
Luxury Rental with Amazing Views!!! - This luxury home is located in the Suncrest subdivision in Draper, UT.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
River View
11827 S Inauguration Rd
11827 Inauguration Road, Draper, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,880
2244 sqft
House- 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 2244 Sq. Ft.
Results within 1 mile of Draper
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
21 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Bluffdale
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1633 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
9 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
Studio
$1,015
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
966 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Bluffdale
15247 S Army Lane
15247 South Army Lane, Bluffdale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3000 sqft
Available 08/01/2020. This home is minutes away from Silicon slopes and has quick access to the freeway to get you where you need to go quickly. Open layout on the main floor. 4 bedrooms. 3.5 bathrooms. Dogs are allowed, no cats.
1 of 27
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
The Bluff
11960 Jesse Valley Circle
11960 Jesse Valley Circle, Sandy, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
2650 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Home in Sandy! - 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 2,650 Sq Ft Home *$100 Move In Credit if Move in for May 1st* Available at the beginning of April! Home includes: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, Fireplace,
Results within 5 miles of Draper
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
2 Units Available
Sandy Civic Center
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,341
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to freeways, shopping, dining, and more. Apartments have updated kitchens, glass tile backsplash, and dual bathroom vanities. Community offers theater room, business center, pool, and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
23 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Haven Dell
14997 S Still Harmony Way, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1661 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
1890 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour! STYLISH TOWNHOME LIVING Haven Dell features stylish, contemporary living. Each townhome includes a 2-car garage, full-size washer/dryer, and attractive, modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:49am
32 Units Available
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Sandy Civic Center
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Crescent White Willow
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Similar Pages
Draper 1 BedroomsDraper 2 BedroomsDraper 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDraper 3 BedroomsDraper Accessible ApartmentsDraper Apartments with Balcony
Draper Apartments with GarageDraper Apartments with GymDraper Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDraper Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDraper Apartments with ParkingDraper Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT