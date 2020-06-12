/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
124 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Draper, UT
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
River View
24 Units Available
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1549 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
River View
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1130 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Draper Historic District
3 Units Available
Diamond Ridge Townhomes
12137 S Opal Meadows Pl, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1427 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Draper Historic District
17 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River View
1 Unit Available
513 W Sunland Drive
513 West Sunland Drive, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2202 sqft
513 W Sunland Drive Available 07/01/20 3 BD 3.5 BA 2 GAR - Draper Townhouse - Ideal Location - Close to Frontrunner - This 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath newer townhome could not be more centrally located in the south end of Salt Lake County.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
83 E. Steep Mountain Dr.
83 Steep Mountain Drive, Draper, UT
83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. Available 06/30/20 Spectacular Draper 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home - Spectacular backyard view overlooking the valley. This 4 bedrroom 3.5 bath home is locate in Draper.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
14784 Cardiff Park Bay
14784 Cardiff Park Bay, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2331 sqft
14784 Cardiff Park Bay Available 07/01/20 Maintenance Free Living in Suncrest - Must see this well maintained 3 bedrooms 2 baths with over 2300 sq. ft. located in Suncrest. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call or Text 801-613-8680 or visit www.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Mountain
1 Unit Available
14135 S. Senior Band Rd. (915 E.)
14135 Senior Band Road, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
South Mountain Beauty!! - Beautiful South Mountain 3bd/2.5ba town home with stunning views of the mountains and valley. Secluded spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, garden tub and huge walk in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
14910 S Treseder St
14910 South Treseder Street, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14910 S Treseder St in Draper. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
15057 Randolph Cir
15057 Randolph Circle, Draper, UT
15057 Randolph Cir Available 07/01/20 Immaculate Home located on Quiet Cul De Sac - 15057 Randolph Circle 4 Bedroom 3 Bathrooms 2 Car Garage 2700 Square Feet Laundry Hook Ups Stainless Steel Appliances - double oven, dishwasher, fridge Walk in
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1928 Eagle Crest Drive
1928 Eagle Crest Drive, Draper, UT
Luxury Rental with Amazing Views!!! - This luxury home is located in the Suncrest subdivision in Draper, UT.
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Mountain Point
1 Unit Available
14291 S Side Hill Lane
14291 Side Hill Lane, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2308 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Draper townhouse is a must see!! It comes with all stainless steel appliances. A fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Recently updated carpets and laminate flooring installed.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
14772 S invergarry Court
14772 Invergarry Court, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1484 sqft
Suncrest Townhome - Property Id: 235104 Beautiful property conveniently located in walking distance to The Ridge restaurant, clubhouse and pool, small park for kids, snow cone shack in the summer, biking/hiking trails, and so much more.
Results within 1 mile of Draper
Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
9 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
22 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Bluffdale
9 Units Available
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1633 sqft
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1259 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bluffdale
1 Unit Available
14713 Rising Star Way
14713 South Rising Star Way, Bluffdale, UT
14713 Rising Star Way - Rising Star Available 08/15/20 Luxury 4 bedroom Townhome In Bluffdale! - This luxury 4 bedroom townhome, You will enjoy a designer kitchen, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops , oversized master with large walk in closet,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bluffdale
1 Unit Available
670 Gallant Dr
670 West Gallant Drive, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1700 sqft
670 Gallant Dr Available 07/01/20 Luxury 3 bedroom home! - This attractive 3 bedroom townhome offers a luxury master with a walk-in closet, designer kitchen, unfinished basement and a 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Bluffdale
1 Unit Available
14063 S Bridgeview Ct
14063 South Bridgeview Court, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1250 sqft
*Move In Special, Half Off First Months Rent OAC!!* Great 3 Bedroom Condo in Bluffdale! This spacious top floor unit comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Sterling Village
1 Unit Available
10948 Birch Creek Road
10948 Birch Creek Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1839 sqft
You will be delighted as you enter the townhome. It is spacious 3 bedrooms luxury townhome. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, private deck, and adjoining master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
The Bluff
1 Unit Available
11974 South Hidden Valley Drive
11974 Hidden Valley Drive, Sandy, UT
Beautiful home in Sandy. Conveniently located near shopping centers and restaurants. This home is 5 bedrooms/3 bathrooms and is 3,296 square feet. You'll enjoy a very spacious 2-car garage, mother in law basement and sun room. Pets are not allowed.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3319 N. 660 E.
3319 North 660 East, Lehi, UT
AVAILABLE NOW - Fabulous Home in Utah County's #1 Senior Community! - This is a rarity -- come rent a beautiful home in the Brookhaven Villas, the preeminent Senior Community (55+) off the Timpanogos Highway.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
The Bluff
1 Unit Available
11960 Jesse Valley Circle
11960 Jesse Valley Circle, Sandy, UT
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Home in Sandy! - 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 2,650 Sq Ft Home *$100 Move In Credit if Move in for May 1st* Available at the beginning of April! Home includes: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, Fireplace,
