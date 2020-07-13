/
apartments with pool
160 Apartments for rent in Draper, UT with pool
River View
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Draper Historic District
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Mountain Point
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
River View
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
River View
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1549 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
Suncrest
15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr
15443 South Falcon Ridge Drive, Draper, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3256 sqft
15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 5 Bd 4 Bath High End Home with Views - You walk into a Grand Front Entry, Formal Living Room, Open Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counters & Slate Floors.
Suncrest
14772 S invergarry Court
14772 Invergarry Court, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1484 sqft
Suncrest Townhome - Property Id: 235104 Beautiful property conveniently located in walking distance to The Ridge restaurant, clubhouse and pool, small park for kids, snow cone shack in the summer, biking/hiking trails, and so much more.
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
Studio
$1,015
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
966 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
Bluffdale
15247 S Army Lane
15247 South Army Lane, Bluffdale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3000 sqft
Available 08/01/2020. This home is minutes away from Silicon slopes and has quick access to the freeway to get you where you need to go quickly. Open layout on the main floor. 4 bedrooms. 3.5 bathrooms. Dogs are allowed, no cats.
Crescent
440 East 11000 South
440 11000 South, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, private access with driveway (2 cars in tandem – not covered), within walking distance of TRAX, Grocery Shopping and South Towne Mall. Easy access to I-15 minutes away. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.
3319 N. 660 E.
3319 North 660 East, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3570 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - Fabulous Home in Utah County's #1 Senior Community! - This is a rarity -- come rent a beautiful home in the Brookhaven Villas, the preeminent Senior Community (55+) off the Timpanogos Highway.
Fort Herriman
Haven Dell
14997 S Still Harmony Way, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1661 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
1890 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour! STYLISH TOWNHOME LIVING Haven Dell features stylish, contemporary living. Each townhome includes a 2-car garage, full-size washer/dryer, and attractive, modern finishes.
Edgemont
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,196
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Sandy Civic Center
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,341
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to freeways, shopping, dining, and more. Apartments have updated kitchens, glass tile backsplash, and dual bathroom vanities. Community offers theater room, business center, pool, and more.
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
Sandy Civic Center
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Crescent White Willow
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Crescent White Willow
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,129
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Icon 9700
9678 Kalina Way, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,105
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from area parks, ski resorts, and high-tech employers. On-site clubhouse, infinity edge pool, and outdoor kitchen. Apartments offer CORT Furniture rentals, wood-style plank flooring, and quartz countertops.
Edgemont
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious garages, full-size washer/dryer and large kitchens. Community is less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.
River Oaks
Willow Cove
9300 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$969
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1300 sqft
Near Jordan Ridge Park and the Mountain View Golf Course with access to Bangerter Highway. Property features on-site laundry and clubhouse. Cable-ready apartment units feature extra storage and large walk-in closets.
