Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM
246 Apartments for rent in Draper Historic District, Draper, UT
Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
9 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Diamond Ridge Townhomes
12137 S Opal Meadows Pl, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1427 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13453 S Silver Rock Ln
13453 S Silver Rock Ln, Draper, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1996 sqft
Gorgous Luxury Townhome in Draper! - This Property Professionally managed by RHOME. TO ARRANGE SHOWINGS, VIEW MORE PROPERTIES OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12215 S. 670 E. #102
12215 South 670 East, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1220 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Condo In Sandy! - This mail level 3 bedroom condo is conveniently located near shops and restaurants off 12600 S. Great freeway access! Huge pantry and laundry room. Extra storage.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
12233 S 900 E
12233 S 900 E, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2133 sqft
Brand new luxury live/work townhome + office or Retail space! 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhome, 2 car garage. Awesome Draper east side location.
Results within 1 mile of Draper Historic District
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,079
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$900
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1147 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
10 Units Available
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
21 Units Available
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,129
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1549 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
870 E Rose Field Ln
870 E Rosefield Ln, Draper, UT
7 Bedrooms
$5,200
8085 sqft
870 E Rose Field Ln Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Large Home in Draper - Well Maintained 7 Bd 5 Bath Home in Draper. Could be Furnished or Unfurnished. High Vaulted Ceiling. Custom Designs Through-Out. Great Mountain Views.
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
401 W Election Rd.
401 Election Road, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1650 sqft
This amazing home in Draper features high vaulted celings, beautiful farmhouse style kitchen with stainless steal appliances, spacious rooms and a master bedroom with a walk in closet.
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
14291 S Side Hill Lane
14291 Side Hill Lane, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2308 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Draper townhouse is a must see!! It comes with all stainless steel appliances. A fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Recently updated carpets and laminate flooring installed.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
462 W. Amber Glow Lane
462 Amber Glow Lane, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1966 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous town home in Draper for rent. Sunflower crossing subdivision. Beautiful view and stunning finish inside. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, engineered hardwood floors and tile. Front of the house overlooks a park.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104
11075 Grape Arbor Place, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Located in a Senior Community, this Beautiful Condo has 2 bedroom & 2 Baths with open floor plan. Landlord Pays HOA- Not Tenant. Secured bldg and Garage, with Elevators to each floor for a true No step entry.
Results within 5 miles of Draper Historic District
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
247 Units Available
ICO Vista Station
13152 S Vista Station Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,029
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1477 sqft
ICO Vista Station in Draper, Utah are upscale and inviting apartments ideally located for the Utah commuter with quick access to Silicon Slopes or downtown Salt Lake City.
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
35 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,139
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
16 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious garages, full-size washer/dryer and large kitchens. Community is less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
36 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,192
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
4 Units Available
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,308
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to freeways, shopping, dining, and more. Apartments have updated kitchens, glass tile backsplash, and dual bathroom vanities. Community offers theater room, business center, pool, and more.
Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
19 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
38 Units Available
Willow Cove
9300 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$969
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Jordan Ridge Park and the Mountain View Golf Course with access to Bangerter Highway. Property features on-site laundry and clubhouse. Cable-ready apartment units feature extra storage and large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
28 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,115
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
Studio
$969
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
966 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
