river view
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
131 Apartments for rent in River View, Draper, UT
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
23 Units Available
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1549 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11827 S Inauguration Rd
11827 Inauguration Road, Draper, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,880
2244 sqft
House- 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 2244 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
462 W. Amber Glow Lane
462 Amber Glow Lane, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1966 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous town home in Draper for rent. Sunflower crossing subdivision. Beautiful view and stunning finish inside. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, engineered hardwood floors and tile. Front of the house overlooks a park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
66 Units Available
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Diamond Ridge Townhomes
12137 S Opal Meadows Pl, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1427 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1633 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1147 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
10 Units Available
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1387 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
Studio
$1,015
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
966 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13453 S Silver Rock Ln
13453 S Silver Rock Ln, Draper, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1996 sqft
Gorgous Luxury Townhome in Draper! - TO VIEW ALL PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
576 W Life Drive
576 West Life Drive, Bluffdale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2259 sqft
Model Home 4 Bd 3.5 Ba Condo - Like New 4 Bd 3.5 Ba Condo. Was the Model Home with Lots of Upgrades. Multilevel Fully Finished Condo. Main Floor: Living Area. Large Walk-in Closet. Entrance to 2 Car Garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12215 S. 670 E. #102
12215 South 670 East, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1220 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Condo In Sandy! - This mail level 3 bedroom condo is conveniently located near shops and restaurants off 12600 S. Great freeway access! Huge pantry and laundry room. Extra storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14912 Thunder Horse Dr.
14912 South Thunder Horse Lane, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2100 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Townhome in Bluffdale! - 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, 2100 sq.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14713 Rising Star Way
14713 South Rising Star Way, Bluffdale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2378 sqft
14713 Rising Star Way - Rising Star Available 08/15/20 Luxury 4 bedroom Townhome In Bluffdale! - This luxury 4 bedroom townhome, You will enjoy a designer kitchen, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops , oversized master with large walk in closet,
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
14885 South Treseder Street
14885 South Treseder Street, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1198 sqft
*No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This stunning townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 at the point of the mountatin. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
15247 S Army Lane
15247 South Army Lane, Bluffdale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3000 sqft
Available 08/01/2020. This home is minutes away from Silicon slopes and has quick access to the freeway to get you where you need to go quickly. Open layout on the main floor. 4 bedrooms. 3.5 bathrooms. Dogs are allowed, no cats.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
14063 S Bridgeview Ct
14063 South Bridgeview Court, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
*Move In Special, Half Off First Months Rent OAC!!* Great 3 Bedroom Condo in Bluffdale! This spacious top floor unit comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
10948 Birch Creek Road
10948 Birch Creek Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1839 sqft
You will be delighted as you enter the townhome. It is spacious 3 bedrooms luxury townhome. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, private deck, and adjoining master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
670 Gallant Dr
670 West Gallant Drive, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1700 sqft
Luxury 3 bedroom home! - This attractive 3 bedroom townhome offers a luxury master with a walk-in closet, designer kitchen, unfinished basement and a 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
440 East 11000 South
440 11000 South, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, private access with driveway (2 cars in tandem – not covered), within walking distance of TRAX, Grocery Shopping and South Towne Mall. Easy access to I-15 minutes away. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.
