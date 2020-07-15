All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 116 Oak Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
116 Oak Ridge Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

116 Oak Ridge Drive

116 Oak Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

116 Oak Ridge Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Tanglewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
sauna
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
sauna
Wow, incredible views from multiple windows in this stunning two story home featuring a fireplace, sauna, expansive deck nestle amongst the trees and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Oak Ridge Drive have any available units?
116 Oak Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Oak Ridge Drive have?
Some of 116 Oak Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Oak Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
116 Oak Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Oak Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 116 Oak Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 116 Oak Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 116 Oak Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 116 Oak Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Oak Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Oak Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 116 Oak Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 116 Oak Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 116 Oak Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Oak Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Oak Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos Apartments with Balconies
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District