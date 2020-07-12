Amenities
Blanco River Lodge is a new apartment community in San Marcos, Texas, which borders 300 feet of beach area on the Blanco River. This is a pet-friendly, gated community that offers amazing apartments that you will fall in love with. Our unique one, two, and three bedroom homes provide a washer and dryer in every unit, sleek black appliances, granite-like countertops, gorgeous dark wood cabinetry, and private patios.
Residents will enjoy a 3,000 square foot clubhouse with inviting furniture and a pool table for game night. Attached to the clubhouse are a fitness center to stay active and an executive business center to use as your personal office away from work. Outdoors we have our beautiful resort-style pool to take a dip and work on your tan. On top of tubing and swimming the river provides nature trails to explore for more outdoorsy adventures.
Contact our professional and caring staff for a personal tour today at Blanco River Lodge.