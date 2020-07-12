Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool pool table e-payments accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments conference room guest parking key fob access lobby online portal trash valet

Blanco River Lodge is a new apartment community in San Marcos, Texas, which borders 300 feet of beach area on the Blanco River. This is a pet-friendly, gated community that offers amazing apartments that you will fall in love with. Our unique one, two, and three bedroom homes provide a washer and dryer in every unit, sleek black appliances, granite-like countertops, gorgeous dark wood cabinetry, and private patios.



Residents will enjoy a 3,000 square foot clubhouse with inviting furniture and a pool table for game night. Attached to the clubhouse are a fitness center to stay active and an executive business center to use as your personal office away from work. Outdoors we have our beautiful resort-style pool to take a dip and work on your tan. On top of tubing and swimming the river provides nature trails to explore for more outdoorsy adventures.



Contact our professional and caring staff for a personal tour today at Blanco River Lodge.