San Marcos, TX
Blanco River Lodge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

Blanco River Lodge

1650 River Rd · (512) 213-4593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1650 River Rd, San Marcos, TX 78666

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 212 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 138 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,158

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 848 sqft

Unit 128 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,173

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 848 sqft

Unit 535 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,173

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 892 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 816 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,471

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Blanco River Lodge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
pool table
e-payments
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
conference room
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
trash valet
Blanco River Lodge is a new apartment community in San Marcos, Texas, which borders 300 feet of beach area on the Blanco River. This is a pet-friendly, gated community that offers amazing apartments that you will fall in love with. Our unique one, two, and three bedroom homes provide a washer and dryer in every unit, sleek black appliances, granite-like countertops, gorgeous dark wood cabinetry, and private patios.

Residents will enjoy a 3,000 square foot clubhouse with inviting furniture and a pool table for game night. Attached to the clubhouse are a fitness center to stay active and an executive business center to use as your personal office away from work. Outdoors we have our beautiful resort-style pool to take a dip and work on your tan. On top of tubing and swimming the river provides nature trails to explore for more outdoorsy adventures.

Contact our professional and caring staff for a personal tour today at Blanco River Lodge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Blanco River Lodge have any available units?
Blanco River Lodge has 9 units available starting at $1,063 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does Blanco River Lodge have?
Some of Blanco River Lodge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Blanco River Lodge currently offering any rent specials?
Blanco River Lodge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Blanco River Lodge pet-friendly?
Yes, Blanco River Lodge is pet friendly.
Does Blanco River Lodge offer parking?
Yes, Blanco River Lodge offers parking.
Does Blanco River Lodge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Blanco River Lodge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Blanco River Lodge have a pool?
Yes, Blanco River Lodge has a pool.
Does Blanco River Lodge have accessible units?
Yes, Blanco River Lodge has accessible units.
Does Blanco River Lodge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Blanco River Lodge has units with dishwashers.
