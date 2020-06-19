9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool

Light & breezy 2 story Chartwell condo with one loft style bedroom, 1.5 bath. Ceramic tile throughout first floor, carpet upstairs. Plenty of storage space to include walk in closet. 2nd story balcony & quaint downstairs enclosed patio to enjoy fall evenings. Comes with appliances, 2 covered parking spots and small storage shed. Laundry on property and park like pool area with covered seating. Right off IH10 & Wurzbach, walking distance to major grocery shopping,eateries & night life.

