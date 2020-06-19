All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3

9915 Powhatan Drive · (210) 725-7651
Location

9915 Powhatan Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 796 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Light & breezy 2 story Chartwell condo with one loft style bedroom, 1.5 bath. Ceramic tile throughout first floor, carpet upstairs. Plenty of storage space to include walk in closet. 2nd story balcony & quaint downstairs enclosed patio to enjoy fall evenings. Comes with appliances, 2 covered parking spots and small storage shed. Laundry on property and park like pool area with covered seating. Right off IH10 & Wurzbach, walking distance to major grocery shopping,eateries & night life.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3 have any available units?
9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3 have?
Some of 9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3 currently offering any rent specials?
9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3 is pet friendly.
Does 9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3 offer parking?
Yes, 9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3 does offer parking.
Does 9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3 have a pool?
Yes, 9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3 has a pool.
Does 9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3 have accessible units?
No, 9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3 does not have accessible units.
Does 9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9915 Powhatan Dr. #G3 does not have units with dishwashers.
