9807 POWDERHOUSE DR
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

9807 POWDERHOUSE DR

9807 Powderhouse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9807 Powderhouse Drive, San Antonio, TX 78239

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/99b4200006 ---- Min/Max Months: 12/24 *Move In Available 02/26/2019 *Security Deposit $1550, Cleaning Deposit $300 *Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located On Cul De Sac *Large Living Area Opens To Breakfast Area And Kitchen *Spacious Master Suite Is Split From Secondary Bedrooms And Includes Ceiling Fan, Walk In Closet, And Separate Shower/Jetted Garden Tub *2 Good Sized Secondary Bedrooms Both Have Ceiling Fans And Close To Secondary Bathroom *Deck In The Backyard*****No Pets Allowed***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9807 POWDERHOUSE DR have any available units?
9807 POWDERHOUSE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9807 POWDERHOUSE DR have?
Some of 9807 POWDERHOUSE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9807 POWDERHOUSE DR currently offering any rent specials?
9807 POWDERHOUSE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9807 POWDERHOUSE DR pet-friendly?
No, 9807 POWDERHOUSE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9807 POWDERHOUSE DR offer parking?
No, 9807 POWDERHOUSE DR does not offer parking.
Does 9807 POWDERHOUSE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9807 POWDERHOUSE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9807 POWDERHOUSE DR have a pool?
No, 9807 POWDERHOUSE DR does not have a pool.
Does 9807 POWDERHOUSE DR have accessible units?
No, 9807 POWDERHOUSE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9807 POWDERHOUSE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9807 POWDERHOUSE DR does not have units with dishwashers.

