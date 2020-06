Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very well kept home in a great neighborhood. Two living areas in the home. Backs up to a green belt with a huge deck for relaxing. Washer, dryer, and fridge are included and already on the property! Kid playset and shed are also included in the backyard. Great layout with upstairs and downstairs living areas. Extra space for an office in front! Nice neighborhood, close to SAMC, Fort Sam, Rackspace, Downtown, SAT airport,and I-35