San Antonio, TX
9707 BEAR CREEK DR
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:58 AM
9707 BEAR CREEK DR
9707 Bear Creek Dr
·
No Longer Available
9707 Bear Creek Dr, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom home in Heritage NW. Close to shopping and schools. Pets negotiable. Home has been updated with new cabinets, granite countertops, flooring and paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9707 BEAR CREEK DR have any available units?
9707 BEAR CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9707 BEAR CREEK DR have?
Some of 9707 BEAR CREEK DR's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9707 BEAR CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
9707 BEAR CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9707 BEAR CREEK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 9707 BEAR CREEK DR is pet friendly.
Does 9707 BEAR CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 9707 BEAR CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 9707 BEAR CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9707 BEAR CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9707 BEAR CREEK DR have a pool?
No, 9707 BEAR CREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 9707 BEAR CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 9707 BEAR CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9707 BEAR CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9707 BEAR CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
