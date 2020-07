Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3/2 Home Available for Immediate Move In! - Freshly painted 3/2 home available for move in now! New flooring installed throughout. Spacious living room, eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets! Ceiling fans throughout. Central air and heat. Washer/dryer connections. Large master suite with full bathroom. 2 car garage. Close to Loop 410, 1604. Apply at office with application and deposit.



(RLNE4714690)