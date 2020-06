Amenities

***2 weeks free rent!!!***This move in ready ranch-style home features 1520 sq ft living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & an expansive backyard great for entertaining. Guests are greeted by a lovely foyer that opens up to a large living room/dining room combo. Its kitchen comes equipped w/ plenty of cabinets for storage & counter space. Neutral paint and blinds. Quick access to 151 & 410. Just minutes to SeaWorld, Chase HQ, & Wells Fargo HQ. Close to shopping & restaurants!