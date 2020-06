Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

LEGACY TRAILS an upscale quiet gated community close to Lackland, Seaworld, hospitals and shopping! This one level 3 bedroomed home offers an imposing layout with high ceilings, granite and stainless steel kitchen, dual master closets, separate study with french doors and formal dining room for those special occasions. The covered patio is just the place for those summer bbq's! Very private yard. Security system.Your invited! Come visit - you wont be disappointed!