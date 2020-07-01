9519 Cloverdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Cozy home located centrally and minutes from Sea World - This cozy home is nestled between 1604 and 410. Minutes from shopping, entertainment, and great food you're sure to find something fun to do. Spend the day swimming at the community pool, break a sweat playing tennis, take astroll along the greenway walking trail, or relax at the playground. This 3 bed 2 bath home comes with new carpeting (February 2020) and fresh paint (February 2020). After a long day relax on the enclosed patio or backyard deck. When it's cold, get cozy in front of the fireplace. With a 2 car garage there is plenty of parking space. Located off Dover Ridge and Tezel Rd. This won't last. Schedule a showing TODAY!



School District: Northside

Elem: Northwest

Middle: Connally

High: Taft



