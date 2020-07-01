All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

9519 Cloverdale

9519 Cloverdale · No Longer Available
Location

9519 Cloverdale, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Cozy home located centrally and minutes from Sea World - This cozy home is nestled between 1604 and 410. Minutes from shopping, entertainment, and great food you're sure to find something fun to do. Spend the day swimming at the community pool, break a sweat playing tennis, take astroll along the greenway walking trail, or relax at the playground. This 3 bed 2 bath home comes with new carpeting (February 2020) and fresh paint (February 2020). After a long day relax on the enclosed patio or backyard deck. When it's cold, get cozy in front of the fireplace. With a 2 car garage there is plenty of parking space. Located off Dover Ridge and Tezel Rd. This won't last. Schedule a showing TODAY!

School District: Northside
Elem: Northwest
Middle: Connally
High: Taft

(RLNE5618151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9519 Cloverdale have any available units?
9519 Cloverdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9519 Cloverdale have?
Some of 9519 Cloverdale's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9519 Cloverdale currently offering any rent specials?
9519 Cloverdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9519 Cloverdale pet-friendly?
Yes, 9519 Cloverdale is pet friendly.
Does 9519 Cloverdale offer parking?
Yes, 9519 Cloverdale offers parking.
Does 9519 Cloverdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9519 Cloverdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9519 Cloverdale have a pool?
Yes, 9519 Cloverdale has a pool.
Does 9519 Cloverdale have accessible units?
No, 9519 Cloverdale does not have accessible units.
Does 9519 Cloverdale have units with dishwashers?
No, 9519 Cloverdale does not have units with dishwashers.

