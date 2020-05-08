9503 VALLECITO MESA

Amenities

Wonderful 4 Bedroom with Game room/loft Home Master Down 1st floor, 3 bedrooms up with game room. Master bath features Garden tub and separate shower, double vanities, super walk-in closet. HIGH CEILINGS! Large Family room open to the Kitchen/Breakfast bar. Formal Dining or Study. Texas sized covered patio, private back yard with new sod. Walk to the Park! Freshly painted throughout; Ready prep is complete and this home is ready to go! (Pulte Home) see virtual tour for video walk through...