Last updated July 22 2019 at 3:58 PM

938 South Frio Street

938 South Frio Street · No Longer Available
Location

938 South Frio Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Avenida Guadalupe

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
I have pleasure in offering this unique modern one bedroom Apartment, which is offered fully furnished to a high standard throughout.

The lounge is a good size with a spacious and fully equipped kitchen.

The bathroom is unique and fully fitted to a high standard. There is ample storage space throughout the whole apartment.

The Apartment is situated in a very good residential area of the downtown.

The property comes with it's own secured off-street car parking space.

Rent include all Utilities.

Available Now.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 South Frio Street have any available units?
938 South Frio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 South Frio Street have?
Some of 938 South Frio Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 South Frio Street currently offering any rent specials?
938 South Frio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 South Frio Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 938 South Frio Street is pet friendly.
Does 938 South Frio Street offer parking?
Yes, 938 South Frio Street offers parking.
Does 938 South Frio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 South Frio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 South Frio Street have a pool?
Yes, 938 South Frio Street has a pool.
Does 938 South Frio Street have accessible units?
Yes, 938 South Frio Street has accessible units.
Does 938 South Frio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 938 South Frio Street has units with dishwashers.
