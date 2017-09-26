9331 CLARET

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

One story home on Northwest side of San Antonio! This home offers fresh interior paint and tons of natural light for an open feel. The kitchen features new granite countertops and and ample cabinet space. Large master bedroom with an upgraded bathroom and walk in closet. Through the French doors in the dining room you have a spacious sunroom for extra entertaining space. Greenbelt behind home. Pets are welcome! Large shed for storage in backyard! All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month. Monthly pet fees apply.