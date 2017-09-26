One story home on Northwest side of San Antonio! This home offers fresh interior paint and tons of natural light for an open feel. The kitchen features new granite countertops and and ample cabinet space. Large master bedroom with an upgraded bathroom and walk in closet. Through the French doors in the dining room you have a spacious sunroom for extra entertaining space. Greenbelt behind home. Pets are welcome! Large shed for storage in backyard! All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month. Monthly pet fees apply.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9331 CLARET have any available units?
9331 CLARET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.