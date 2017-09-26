All apartments in San Antonio
9331 CLARET

9331 Claret Street · No Longer Available
Location

9331 Claret Street, San Antonio, TX 78254

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
One story home on Northwest side of San Antonio! This home offers fresh interior paint and tons of natural light for an open feel. The kitchen features new granite countertops and and ample cabinet space. Large master bedroom with an upgraded bathroom and walk in closet. Through the French doors in the dining room you have a spacious sunroom for extra entertaining space. Greenbelt behind home. Pets are welcome! Large shed for storage in backyard! All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month. Monthly pet fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9331 CLARET have any available units?
9331 CLARET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9331 CLARET have?
Some of 9331 CLARET's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9331 CLARET currently offering any rent specials?
9331 CLARET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9331 CLARET pet-friendly?
Yes, 9331 CLARET is pet friendly.
Does 9331 CLARET offer parking?
Yes, 9331 CLARET offers parking.
Does 9331 CLARET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9331 CLARET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9331 CLARET have a pool?
No, 9331 CLARET does not have a pool.
Does 9331 CLARET have accessible units?
No, 9331 CLARET does not have accessible units.
Does 9331 CLARET have units with dishwashers?
No, 9331 CLARET does not have units with dishwashers.

