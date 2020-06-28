9226 Everton

Amenities

Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath in this recently renovated home in Westbury Place. The front door opens to a beautiful room with gorgeous tile floors. The downstairs features an open floor plan with separate dining room, eat in kitchen with island, new tile all throughout bottom level, granite countertops and backsplash in kitchen. All bedrooms are upstairs with master towards the back for additional privacy. Large game room at the top of the stairs. Huge master with separate shower, tub and walk in closet. Call TODAY! Josh Rand. Renterswarehouse.com 512-549-6079.