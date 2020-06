Amenities

Newly updated One Story home with all the bells and whistles! Beautiful dark wood look tile throughout. No carpet, new stainless appliances, tiled backsplash and Corian counter tops, faux wood blinds, freshly painted, upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures, covered patio and great open floor plan. You can't beat the location just off two major highways.