Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Braun Station Gem. Walking distance to both elementary and Middle schools. Wood and tile floors. Kitchen has new granite counter tops with room for bar stools. Large backyard and deck for BBQ'ing. Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator all included. New Roof and AC. Community Pool, tennis courts and sports courts and soccer fields. Commuting Distance to USAA, Medical Center, Lackland AFB.