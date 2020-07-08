9119 MAVERICK PASS

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a33d9f202d ---- Move in 10/18/2019 Security Deposit $1750, Cleaning Deposit $300* Fantastic Rental * Large Living and Dining areas * Great Kitchen with Island and Breakfast Area... built for entertaining * One of the largest Pantry areas built * Family Room upstairs with three large bedrooms * All bedrooms have walk in closets * Master Suite features a duel entry bath with his/her closets * Great Location/Super Schools!*One Small Female Pet Allowed Upon Approval*



Rent Includes: HOA Amenities Min/Max Months: 12/24 Ceiling Fan Disposal Island Living/Dining Room Combo Loft Stove Utility Room Vinyl Walk In Closet(S)