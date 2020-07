Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Westbury Place. This home features builder's upgrades including gorgeous hardwood flooring, upgraded master bathroom, covered patio, and pergola. This ranch style home has been gently lived-in and is in great condition. Great location with close proximity to Lackland AFB, NSA, SeaWorld, Shopping Centers, and multiple highways. Back yard features trellis-covered patio and privacy fence. Pics were taken before current tenants moved in.