907 Steubing Oaks
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:26 PM

907 Steubing Oaks

907 Steubing Oaks · No Longer Available
Location

907 Steubing Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!! Immaculate 4 Bedroom Home in Iron Mountain Ranch!! - Located in Beautiful Iron Mountain Ranch. Just minutes from 1604 and 281. This home features an open floor plan with fireplace in family room, master bedroom downstairs and game room and computer loft upstairs. Just off the kitchen is a butler's pantry certain to make meal prep and entertaining a breeze. Upstairs just off the before mentioned loft area is a built in desk that overlooks the openness of the downstairs. You do not want to miss out on this home! Call us Today!

Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/f9e834a05b

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-6bbd5efa-d825-485a-8947-8b6b9460aced

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2543356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Steubing Oaks have any available units?
907 Steubing Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 Steubing Oaks have?
Some of 907 Steubing Oaks's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Steubing Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
907 Steubing Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Steubing Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 907 Steubing Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 907 Steubing Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 907 Steubing Oaks offers parking.
Does 907 Steubing Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Steubing Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Steubing Oaks have a pool?
No, 907 Steubing Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 907 Steubing Oaks have accessible units?
No, 907 Steubing Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Steubing Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Steubing Oaks has units with dishwashers.

