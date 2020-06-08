All apartments in San Antonio
9042 Camino Rey
Last updated April 10 2020 at 6:30 PM

9042 Camino Rey

9042 Camino Rey · No Longer Available
Location

9042 Camino Rey, San Antonio, TX 78245

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
---

Ready for Move-in! Great 3 bed/2 bath one story home! Ceramic tile throughout main areas for ease of care. Open floor plan. Island kitchen and bay window with seat in the breakfast area. 6x6 Shed in the fenced in back yard. Close to Lackland, shopping and schools!

---
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9042 Camino Rey have any available units?
9042 Camino Rey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9042 Camino Rey currently offering any rent specials?
9042 Camino Rey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9042 Camino Rey pet-friendly?
Yes, 9042 Camino Rey is pet friendly.
Does 9042 Camino Rey offer parking?
No, 9042 Camino Rey does not offer parking.
Does 9042 Camino Rey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9042 Camino Rey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9042 Camino Rey have a pool?
No, 9042 Camino Rey does not have a pool.
Does 9042 Camino Rey have accessible units?
No, 9042 Camino Rey does not have accessible units.
Does 9042 Camino Rey have units with dishwashers?
No, 9042 Camino Rey does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9042 Camino Rey have units with air conditioning?
No, 9042 Camino Rey does not have units with air conditioning.

