9042 Camino Rey

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

**Avoid Scams*Never Wire Money**



**Schedule a Showing Here**



https://www.t2mre.com/available-for-rent/**



For More Details on Application Policy/Procedure:



https://t2mre.com/submit-a-rental-application/

---



Ready for Move-in! Great 3 bed/2 bath one story home! Ceramic tile throughout main areas for ease of care. Open floor plan. Island kitchen and bay window with seat in the breakfast area. 6x6 Shed in the fenced in back yard. Close to Lackland, shopping and schools!



---

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.