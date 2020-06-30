9030 Fabens

Amenities

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home in Tara Community! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Newly renovated! This home has brand new vinyl flooring throughout and fresh coat of paint! Covered patio, 2 car garage w/auto opener, breakfast bar, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas! Granite countertops installed in Kitchen area! Split master bedroom at front of house w/ private master bath and spacious walk-in closet! Additional bedrooms and bathroom areas next to family room off Kitchen! Close to shopping, freeways, seaworld, and Lackland AFB with a short distance to downtown.!



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).

$150.00 one time lease administration fee.

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the enrollment in the Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to TransUnion.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



