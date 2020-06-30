All apartments in San Antonio
9010 Saint Julien Ct
9010 Saint Julien Ct

9010 Saint Julien Court · No Longer Available
Location

9010 Saint Julien Court, San Antonio, TX 78240
French Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- This beautiful home is a is located on a quarter acre lot at the end of a Cul-de-sac. Perfect for anyone looking for a large backyard and mature trees. Laminate flooring with NO CARPET throughout the home! The office downstairs has tile installed and looks out towards the front. AC installed in 2015, Roof Installed in 2016, and new water heater in 2017. Living here you will be close to O.P. Schnabel Park with a trail head walking distance from the home. Make sure to see this beautiful freshly painted home.

Visit FSPPMTX.com to APPLY
All occupants over 18 must apply
Application fee $50
One time Admin fee $125
Deposit is same amount as rent
Pet deposit $350 per pet
Most qualified applicant accepted
Applications are not processed over the weekend.
Please contact your agent to set up showing or email genina@fsrealtytx.com

(RLNE4638240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9010 Saint Julien Ct have any available units?
9010 Saint Julien Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9010 Saint Julien Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9010 Saint Julien Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9010 Saint Julien Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9010 Saint Julien Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9010 Saint Julien Ct offer parking?
No, 9010 Saint Julien Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9010 Saint Julien Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9010 Saint Julien Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9010 Saint Julien Ct have a pool?
No, 9010 Saint Julien Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9010 Saint Julien Ct have accessible units?
No, 9010 Saint Julien Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9010 Saint Julien Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9010 Saint Julien Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9010 Saint Julien Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9010 Saint Julien Ct has units with air conditioning.
