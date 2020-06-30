9010 Saint Julien Ct

Amenities
- This beautiful home is a is located on a quarter acre lot at the end of a Cul-de-sac. Perfect for anyone looking for a large backyard and mature trees. Laminate flooring with NO CARPET throughout the home! The office downstairs has tile installed and looks out towards the front. AC installed in 2015, Roof Installed in 2016, and new water heater in 2017. Living here you will be close to O.P. Schnabel Park with a trail head walking distance from the home. Make sure to see this beautiful freshly painted home.
Visit FSPPMTX.com to APPLY
All occupants over 18 must apply
Application fee $50
One time Admin fee $125
Deposit is same amount as rent
Pet deposit $350 per pet
Most qualified applicant accepted
Applications are not processed over the weekend.
Please contact your agent to set up showing or email genina@fsrealtytx.com
(RLNE4638240)