9 STAFFORD CT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated

This beautiful and well maintained home is in a small, gated neighborhood with views of the park/pond across the street and a short walk (or golf cart drive!) to Northern Hills Golf Course. This home is move-in ready and setup for an easy, fun-filled lifestyle. Upgrades include tile roof, 4 sides stucco, fixtures, garage for golf cart, granite countertops, lots of 42" cabinets, huge pantry, and a massive master closet. Three living areas, an open plan, and large deck make this home ideal for entertaining!