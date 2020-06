Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 1 Story rental home that is a 3/2/2 1520 sq ft of living space. Open floor plan- Large family room- window box seat in dining room- Huge pantry and utility room combination - Plantation shutters in room on the front of the home - Laminate, vinyl and ceramic tile floors. Nice backyard with a full sprinkler system. Move in Ready home!!! You will be close to 1604, 151, & Shopping at your finger tips. Don't miss your opportunity!!!