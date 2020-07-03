8814 bridgefield

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Beautiful and spacious two story home



Beautiful and spacious two story home in Kenton Place located in the heart of the Medical Center! Convenient location to Medical Center, USAA, IH10, lots of shopping and much more. New upgraded, paint interior and exterior, sink, granite counter top, garbage disposal, etc...



Large spacious rooms with a huge master bedroom and closet. Wood flooring and tile throughout. Granite counter top, French Patio Door, breakfast bar, ceiling fans throughout, walk-in pantry. Remote garage door opener. Entertain in the large, private yard that backs up to a greenbelt.

No Dogs Allowed



