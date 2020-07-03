8814 bridgefield

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious two story home - Property Id: 160617
Beautiful and spacious two story home in Kenton Place located in the heart of the Medical Center! Convenient location to Medical Center, USAA, IH10, lots of shopping and much more. New upgraded, paint interior and exterior, sink, granite counter top, garbage disposal, etc...
Large spacious rooms with a huge master bedroom and closet. Wood flooring and tile throughout. Granite counter top, French Patio Door, breakfast bar, ceiling fans throughout, walk-in pantry. Remote garage door opener. Entertain in the large, private yard that backs up to a greenbelt.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160617p
No Dogs Allowed
