Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

STERLING OAKS - Very well maintained 1 story home with fireplace. Newly remodeled kitchen with flat top cooking, new dishwasher, stove and microwave. Kitchen lease to exterior patio area. Newly remodeled large master bath with double closets, jacuzzi tub and door leading to the exterior patio. Breakfast area also leads exterior huge 5 tier wrap around deck. Great for entertaining, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. Backyard is xeroscaped. .



No Pets Allowed



