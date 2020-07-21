8739 Redwood Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome home with open floor plan and tons of beautiful upgrades. Huge renovation: paint, wood-looking laminate and tile floors, plumbing, fixtures, bathrooms, blinds, tilework, all redone! Excellent location with great schools. Conveniently located near UTSA, Sea World, Lackland. Huge eat-in kitchen with granite tops, stainless steel fridge, and even a computer niche for looking up recipes! Spacious back yard backs up to greenbelt and a covered patio, privacy fence. Sprinkler system and new sod coming!!!