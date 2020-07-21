All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:46 PM

8739 Redwood Bend

8739 Redwood Bend · No Longer Available
Location

8739 Redwood Bend, San Antonio, TX 78023
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome home with open floor plan and tons of beautiful upgrades. Huge renovation: paint, wood-looking laminate and tile floors, plumbing, fixtures, bathrooms, blinds, tilework, all redone! Excellent location with great schools. Conveniently located near UTSA, Sea World, Lackland. Huge eat-in kitchen with granite tops, stainless steel fridge, and even a computer niche for looking up recipes! Spacious back yard backs up to greenbelt and a covered patio, privacy fence. Sprinkler system and new sod coming!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8739 Redwood Bend have any available units?
8739 Redwood Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8739 Redwood Bend have?
Some of 8739 Redwood Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8739 Redwood Bend currently offering any rent specials?
8739 Redwood Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8739 Redwood Bend pet-friendly?
No, 8739 Redwood Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8739 Redwood Bend offer parking?
Yes, 8739 Redwood Bend offers parking.
Does 8739 Redwood Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8739 Redwood Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8739 Redwood Bend have a pool?
No, 8739 Redwood Bend does not have a pool.
Does 8739 Redwood Bend have accessible units?
No, 8739 Redwood Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 8739 Redwood Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 8739 Redwood Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
