8702 LAGUNA FALLS

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

One story rental home in NW San Antonio! Westover Hills & Culebra - One Story in cul de sac with spacious floor plan in the Culebra Crossing Subdivision. Property is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located within the intersections of Westover Hills & Culebra. NISD Schools; Myers ES; Jordan MS; Warren HS.



Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable

Security Deposit: $1,400

Cleaning Deposit: $150



*Bills are not included

*Property has washer and dryer connections.



Do NOT disturb tenant; this property is still occupied.

-We respect the privacy of our tenants, and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We will ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.



If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:



You must apply online at: http://www.sa-broker.com/live-vacancy-listings/



Once your completed application is received, the application process will begin.

If you are approved, we will schedule an appointment for you to view the property with one of our agents.



**Only completed applications will be considered. Applications are taken on a first come, first served basis. Completing an application does NOT guarantee that you will be selected for this property**



If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:



You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.



This will be on or before 03/01/2020.



Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE2827659)