Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8702 LAGUNA FALLS
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

8702 LAGUNA FALLS

8702 Laguna Falls · No Longer Available
Location

8702 Laguna Falls, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
One story rental home in NW San Antonio! Westover Hills & Culebra - One Story in cul de sac with spacious floor plan in the Culebra Crossing Subdivision. Property is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located within the intersections of Westover Hills & Culebra. NISD Schools; Myers ES; Jordan MS; Warren HS.

Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
Security Deposit: $1,400
Cleaning Deposit: $150

*Bills are not included
*Property has washer and dryer connections.

Do NOT disturb tenant; this property is still occupied.
-We respect the privacy of our tenants, and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We will ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.

If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:

You must apply online at: http://www.sa-broker.com/live-vacancy-listings/

Once your completed application is received, the application process will begin.
If you are approved, we will schedule an appointment for you to view the property with one of our agents.

**Only completed applications will be considered. Applications are taken on a first come, first served basis. Completing an application does NOT guarantee that you will be selected for this property**

If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:

You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.

This will be on or before 03/01/2020.

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE2827659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8702 LAGUNA FALLS have any available units?
8702 LAGUNA FALLS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8702 LAGUNA FALLS have?
Some of 8702 LAGUNA FALLS's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8702 LAGUNA FALLS currently offering any rent specials?
8702 LAGUNA FALLS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8702 LAGUNA FALLS pet-friendly?
Yes, 8702 LAGUNA FALLS is pet friendly.
Does 8702 LAGUNA FALLS offer parking?
Yes, 8702 LAGUNA FALLS offers parking.
Does 8702 LAGUNA FALLS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8702 LAGUNA FALLS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8702 LAGUNA FALLS have a pool?
No, 8702 LAGUNA FALLS does not have a pool.
Does 8702 LAGUNA FALLS have accessible units?
No, 8702 LAGUNA FALLS does not have accessible units.
Does 8702 LAGUNA FALLS have units with dishwashers?
No, 8702 LAGUNA FALLS does not have units with dishwashers.

