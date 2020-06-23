Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool media room pet friendly

8610 Laheema Harbor Available 02/08/19 Beautiful home with so much to offer! - Beautiful home with so much to offer! The home features an open floor plan, good natural lighting, and soaring ceilings. The master suite is located on the first floor. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas cooking on stove top, built-in oven and microwave, granite counter tops, and 42" cabinets. This home does not disappoint. The 2nd floor offers a large 2nd living area, study, and a media room. This home is a must see!



No Cats Allowed



