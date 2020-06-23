All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8610 Laheema Harbor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8610 Laheema Harbor
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8610 Laheema Harbor

8610 Laheema Harbor · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8610 Laheema Harbor, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
media room
pet friendly
8610 Laheema Harbor Available 02/08/19 Beautiful home with so much to offer! - Beautiful home with so much to offer! The home features an open floor plan, good natural lighting, and soaring ceilings. The master suite is located on the first floor. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas cooking on stove top, built-in oven and microwave, granite counter tops, and 42" cabinets. This home does not disappoint. The 2nd floor offers a large 2nd living area, study, and a media room. This home is a must see!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4644981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8610 Laheema Harbor have any available units?
8610 Laheema Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8610 Laheema Harbor have?
Some of 8610 Laheema Harbor's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8610 Laheema Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
8610 Laheema Harbor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8610 Laheema Harbor pet-friendly?
Yes, 8610 Laheema Harbor is pet friendly.
Does 8610 Laheema Harbor offer parking?
No, 8610 Laheema Harbor does not offer parking.
Does 8610 Laheema Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8610 Laheema Harbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8610 Laheema Harbor have a pool?
Yes, 8610 Laheema Harbor has a pool.
Does 8610 Laheema Harbor have accessible units?
No, 8610 Laheema Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 8610 Laheema Harbor have units with dishwashers?
No, 8610 Laheema Harbor does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78256
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
The Anderson at Brooks
7938 City Base Landing
San Antonio, TX 78223
Volar
1526 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Esperanza at Palo Alto
12305 SW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78224

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio