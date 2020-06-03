Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
850 Barrel Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
850 Barrel Point
850 Barrel Point
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
850 Barrel Point, San Antonio, TX 78251
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR/2.5Bath/1Car, near Sea World and Lackland AFB. Easy access to 1604 and near shopping. Pets welcome, inquire within.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 850 Barrel Point have any available units?
850 Barrel Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 850 Barrel Point currently offering any rent specials?
850 Barrel Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Barrel Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 Barrel Point is pet friendly.
Does 850 Barrel Point offer parking?
No, 850 Barrel Point does not offer parking.
Does 850 Barrel Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Barrel Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Barrel Point have a pool?
No, 850 Barrel Point does not have a pool.
Does 850 Barrel Point have accessible units?
No, 850 Barrel Point does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Barrel Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Barrel Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 Barrel Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 Barrel Point does not have units with air conditioning.
