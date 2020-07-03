Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8323 Echo Willow - Super Clean 4/2/2 updated 1 story home in Wildwood subd. Two living rooms, one w. wood burning fireplace! Wood laminate flooring in all main living areas, ceramic tile floors in kitchen & bathrooms, new carpet in bedrooms. Home has new installed ceiling fans & fresh paint. Rent includes water bill, quarterly salt service & monthly air filter delivery. Private, fenced backyard w. enclosed patio & shed & refrigerator stays! Owner says no smoking on property but pets neg. check out this great home today!



(RLNE5340559)