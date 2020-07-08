All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8310 BRAUN WALK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8310 BRAUN WALK
Last updated May 18 2020 at 4:37 AM

8310 BRAUN WALK

8310 Braun Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8310 Braun Walk, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3/2.5/2 home has been professionally cleaned and ready for move in! Open floor plan. Eat-in kitchen has tiled backsplash, smooth cooktop, black appliances. Separate dining room can be used as office. No carpet downstairs, beautiful ceramic tile at entry, living room & dining room. Huge master bedroom can accommodate sitting area! Walk in closet. Master bath has separate shower, garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are good size. Loft/playroom upstairs. Lots of storage under the stairs, in addition to two linen closets upstairs. Covered front and back patios. Home located in culdesac in quiet, small subdivision. House has a water softener. water heater replaced 4/25/20, AC has been serviced. Convenient to 1604, 151, shopping, dining, Sea World, La Cantera, USAA, UTSA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8310 BRAUN WALK have any available units?
8310 BRAUN WALK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8310 BRAUN WALK have?
Some of 8310 BRAUN WALK's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8310 BRAUN WALK currently offering any rent specials?
8310 BRAUN WALK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8310 BRAUN WALK pet-friendly?
No, 8310 BRAUN WALK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8310 BRAUN WALK offer parking?
Yes, 8310 BRAUN WALK offers parking.
Does 8310 BRAUN WALK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8310 BRAUN WALK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8310 BRAUN WALK have a pool?
No, 8310 BRAUN WALK does not have a pool.
Does 8310 BRAUN WALK have accessible units?
No, 8310 BRAUN WALK does not have accessible units.
Does 8310 BRAUN WALK have units with dishwashers?
No, 8310 BRAUN WALK does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky
San Antonio, TX 78260
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78258
Park at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Sereno Park Apartments
3903 SE Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio