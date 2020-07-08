8310 BRAUN WALK

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3/2.5/2 home has been professionally cleaned and ready for move in! Open floor plan. Eat-in kitchen has tiled backsplash, smooth cooktop, black appliances. Separate dining room can be used as office. No carpet downstairs, beautiful ceramic tile at entry, living room & dining room. Huge master bedroom can accommodate sitting area! Walk in closet. Master bath has separate shower, garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are good size. Loft/playroom upstairs. Lots of storage under the stairs, in addition to two linen closets upstairs. Covered front and back patios. Home located in culdesac in quiet, small subdivision. House has a water softener. water heater replaced 4/25/20, AC has been serviced. Convenient to 1604, 151, shopping, dining, Sea World, La Cantera, USAA, UTSA.