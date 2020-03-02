827 Koehler Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move right into this modern cozy ranch! Come find your “home sweet home” and don’t miss this incredible opportunity! A bright & cheerful living room with ample natural light is the perfect place to sip your morning coffee, or relax after a long day at work & catch up with loved ones. You'll love trying out new recipes in this modern kitchen with a large eating area to serve your home cooked meals. With generous sized bedrooms & a full bath featuring neutral color palettes to match any home decor, you'll love to unwind in the space after a long day! Enjoy evenings on the patio hosting gatherings for loved ones and mornings taking advantage of the large yard & quiet neighborhood. With an amazing location close to local schools & parks, there's plenty of local attractions to explore. This is truly the best home on the block and it won't last long. Call today to schedule your tour before it’s too late!