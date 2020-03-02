All apartments in San Antonio
827 Koehler Court
827 Koehler Court

827 Koehler Court · No Longer Available
Location

827 Koehler Court, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move right into this modern cozy ranch! Come find your “home sweet home” and don’t miss this incredible opportunity! A bright & cheerful living room with ample natural light is the perfect place to sip your morning coffee, or relax after a long day at work & catch up with loved ones. You'll love trying out new recipes in this modern kitchen with a large eating area to serve your home cooked meals. With generous sized bedrooms & a full bath featuring neutral color palettes to match any home decor, you'll love to unwind in the space after a long day! Enjoy evenings on the patio hosting gatherings for loved ones and mornings taking advantage of the large yard & quiet neighborhood. With an amazing location close to local schools & parks, there's plenty of local attractions to explore. This is truly the best home on the block and it won't last long. Call today to schedule your tour before it’s too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Koehler Court have any available units?
827 Koehler Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 827 Koehler Court currently offering any rent specials?
827 Koehler Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Koehler Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 Koehler Court is pet friendly.
Does 827 Koehler Court offer parking?
No, 827 Koehler Court does not offer parking.
Does 827 Koehler Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Koehler Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Koehler Court have a pool?
No, 827 Koehler Court does not have a pool.
Does 827 Koehler Court have accessible units?
No, 827 Koehler Court does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Koehler Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 Koehler Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 827 Koehler Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 Koehler Court does not have units with air conditioning.
