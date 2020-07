Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in an established community conveniently located near Randolph AFB and Fort Sam Houston. Easy access to I10 and I35. Open floor plan with newly installed flooring throughout. Eat in kitchen area with kitchen island, walk in pantry, and appliances included. Spacious secondary bedrooms and great master bedroom. Big back yard that is great for entertaining. A must see!!!