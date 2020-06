Amenities

WOW what a great first time rental. This is a brand new home with new paint, floors, fixtures, appliances, electrical, roof, siding and everything!! All the conveniences of modern at a wonderful location near downtown. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths as well as a nice backyard. The owner will add a rock driveway behind fence for the new renter also.