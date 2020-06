Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport fireplace

STUDENTS welcome. Gardner & H Warranty included!! In the heart of the revitalized Tobin Hill community, you will find this charming vintage 1920's restored beauty @ close distance to downtown & Riverwalk. If entertaining is your style then look no more & if Historic charm matters to you this though out real oak hardwood floors home with an open floor plan will WOW! you. Fireplace, 3 LG bedrooms PLUS 1 LG office/study. Gorgeous back yard, covered and gated carport.