Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home located in the coveted Grandview community. Corner lot. Spacious open floor plan with living area, fireplace, a separate dining room, office or study, and an oversized backyard with covered patio - great for entertaining. Upgraded tile flooring and fans throughout. Exemplary schools. Home is located near Fiesta Texas, La Cantera Shops, entertainment, and other new shopping centers. Pets negotiable. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN THE RENT!