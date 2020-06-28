8039 Misty Breeze

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage 1260 sqft

Lovely home in the back of an established neighborhood.

Northside School District.



Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom, Two Car Garage nestled in the back of a quite established community. This home boasts a freshly done renovations boasting granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, renovated cabinets and vanities, freshly painted interior, and updated light fixtures.



This open concept floor plan is every host/hostesses dream. Large covered patio and privacy fence in the backyard makes enjoying some serene outdoor time a breeze. This home is 1260sq/ft. Conveniently located near 1604 and Bandera Road and within Northside School District. Non-smoking tenants only.

Must have valid ID with picture.

Proof of employment.

All applicants must fill out the application and submit/pay for the background check and credit check.

A full list of rental criteria information may be found on our website CasaDeWoodard.managebuilding.com.

Contact information from your two most recent landlords, this will include their names and phone numbers.

Deposit is $1380 which will be required on or before the date of move in plus the first months rent. Monthly Rent is due on the first of every month in the amount of $1380. Partial deposits and rents will not be accepted.

If you have pets (no cats or exotic animals will be permitted) the landlords will require a pet interview prior to the application being approved and a $300 non-refundable pet fee that will be due at the time of you primary deposit.

Also a $25 per month and per pet rent will be added into the monthly rent stated above.

Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom, Two Car Garage nestled in the back of a quite established community. This home boasts a freshly done renovation including granite countertops throughout, renovated cabinets and vanities, freshly painted interior, and updated light fixtures. This open concept floor plan is every host/hostesses dream. Large covered patio and privacy fence in the backyard makes enjoying some serene outdoor time a breeze. This home is 1260sq/ft. Conveniently located near 1604 and Bandera Road and within Northside School District.



Non-smoking tenants only.

Must have valid ID with picture.

Proof of employment.

All applicants must fill out the application and submit/pay for the background check and credit check.

A full list of rental criteria information may be found on our website

CasaDeWoodard.managebuilding.com.

Contact information from your two most recent landlords, this will include their names and phone numbers.

Deposit is $1380 which will be required on or before the date of move in plus the first months rent. Monthly Rent is due on the first of every month in the amount of $1380.

Partial deposits and rents will not be accepted.

If you have pets (no cats or exotic animals will be permitted) the landlords will require a pet interview prior to the application being approved and a $300 non-refundable pet fee that will be due at the time of you primary deposit. Also a $25 per month and per pet rent will be added into the monthly rent stated above.