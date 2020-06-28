All apartments in San Antonio
8039 Misty Breeze

8039 Misty Breeze · No Longer Available
Location

8039 Misty Breeze, San Antonio, TX 78250
Misty Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage 1260 sqft
Lovely home in the back of an established neighborhood.
Northside School District.

Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom, Two Car Garage nestled in the back of a quite established community. This home boasts a freshly done renovations boasting granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, renovated cabinets and vanities, freshly painted interior, and updated light fixtures.

This open concept floor plan is every host/hostesses dream. Large covered patio and privacy fence in the backyard makes enjoying some serene outdoor time a breeze. This home is 1260sq/ft. Conveniently located near 1604 and Bandera Road and within Northside School District. Non-smoking tenants only.
Must have valid ID with picture.
Proof of employment.
All applicants must fill out the application and submit/pay for the background check and credit check.
A full list of rental criteria information may be found on our website CasaDeWoodard.managebuilding.com.
Contact information from your two most recent landlords, this will include their names and phone numbers.
Deposit is $1380 which will be required on or before the date of move in plus the first months rent. Monthly Rent is due on the first of every month in the amount of $1380. Partial deposits and rents will not be accepted.
If you have pets (no cats or exotic animals will be permitted) the landlords will require a pet interview prior to the application being approved and a $300 non-refundable pet fee that will be due at the time of you primary deposit.
Also a $25 per month and per pet rent will be added into the monthly rent stated above.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
