Very nice FULLY FURNISHED condo. Owner will consider 9 month lease. 2 bedrooms/1 bath and a private balcony with double sets of French doors leading out to tree shaded balcony; that services only this unit. Talk about privacy! Washer/dryer in the unit! All appliances included. Conveniently located on Broadway; centrally located in SA, close to downtown, 410 , SAC & airport. Ready for new tenant - just bring personal items and start living.