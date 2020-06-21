All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:09 AM

8027 VEGA HORIZON

8027 Vega Horizon · (325) 340-2236
Location

8027 Vega Horizon, San Antonio, TX 78252

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1635 sqft

Amenities

Delightful 3 bedroom 2 bath home, available for immediate move in. The home is close to Lackland AFB, SWISD schools & I-410 access. Home is currently being cleaned, disinfected and treated for insects. All repairs and touch up paint will be completed prior to tenant moving in. The home boasts an open floor plan with carpet and tile throughout. Enjoy your meals in the spacious eat-in kitchen or separate dining. There are granite counter tops, stove/oven, microwave oven and a luxurious master suite complete with a separate tub and shower, dual vanity sinks and walk-in closet. Approved applicant must have renter's insurance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8027 VEGA HORIZON have any available units?
8027 VEGA HORIZON has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8027 VEGA HORIZON have?
Some of 8027 VEGA HORIZON's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8027 VEGA HORIZON currently offering any rent specials?
8027 VEGA HORIZON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8027 VEGA HORIZON pet-friendly?
No, 8027 VEGA HORIZON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8027 VEGA HORIZON offer parking?
Yes, 8027 VEGA HORIZON does offer parking.
Does 8027 VEGA HORIZON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8027 VEGA HORIZON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8027 VEGA HORIZON have a pool?
No, 8027 VEGA HORIZON does not have a pool.
Does 8027 VEGA HORIZON have accessible units?
No, 8027 VEGA HORIZON does not have accessible units.
Does 8027 VEGA HORIZON have units with dishwashers?
No, 8027 VEGA HORIZON does not have units with dishwashers.
