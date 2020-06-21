8027 VEGA HORIZON

Amenities

Delightful 3 bedroom 2 bath home, available for immediate move in. The home is close to Lackland AFB, SWISD schools & I-410 access. Home is currently being cleaned, disinfected and treated for insects. All repairs and touch up paint will be completed prior to tenant moving in. The home boasts an open floor plan with carpet and tile throughout. Enjoy your meals in the spacious eat-in kitchen or separate dining. There are granite counter tops, stove/oven, microwave oven and a luxurious master suite complete with a separate tub and shower, dual vanity sinks and walk-in closet. Approved applicant must have renter's insurance