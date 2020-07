Amenities

garage pool playground furnished carpet

This gorgeous home is fully furnished just like a Model Home. Ready for immediate move in, just bring your suitcases. It was used for AirBnB but open now for short term rental. This home features a very open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 bath, no carpet throughout the house. Beautiful neighborhood with swimming pool, playground, covered picnic area and much, much more! Easy to show, please call for an appointment. Short term rental only.